Colombia football head arrested on battery charge

Sports News of Tuesday, 16 July 2024

Source: Apexnewshub

The head of the Colombian Football Federation, Ramón Jesurún, and his son were arrested for battery charges following a fight at the Copa América final in Miami.



The incident occurred after Colombia's loss to Argentina in extra time. Both Mr Ramón and his son have not made any public statements regarding the matter.



The Miami-Dade Police Department confirmed the arrests in a statement to the BBC, mentioning that the altercation took place right after the match at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.