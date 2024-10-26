Concern as Spain star leaves pitch in pain with knee injury

Sports News of Saturday, 26 October 2024

Spain's recent success has been largely attributed to the partnership of Aymeric Laporte and Robin Le Normand over the past two years.



However, coach Luis de la Fuente may have concerns regarding the health of this Euro 2024-winning duo.



Le Normand is currently recovering from a head injury, while Laporte had to leave the match against Al-Kholood



Read full articleafter just 35 minutes due to knee pain, as reported by Marca.



Although he has not yet received a formal diagnosis, the prevalence of knee injuries among elite players raises concerns for La Roja. On a positive note, Laporte was able to exit the stadium unaided.



In recent transfer windows, Laporte has been rumored to be considering a return to Europe, with clubs like Atletico Madrid, Athletic Club, and Real Madrid showing interest. Spain is set to face Denmark and Switzerland in their Nations League group in November, having already secured qualification. De la Fuente will be hoping to have Laporte back in action soon.