You are here: HomeSports2024 10 26Article 1998656

Sports News of Saturday, 26 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Concern as Spain star leaves pitch in pain with knee injury

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Laporte had to leave the match against Al-Kholood after just 35 minutes Laporte had to leave the match against Al-Kholood after just 35 minutes

Spain's recent success has been largely attributed to the partnership of Aymeric Laporte and Robin Le Normand over the past two years.

However, coach Luis de la Fuente may have concerns regarding the health of this Euro 2024-winning duo.

Le Normand is currently recovering from a head injury, while Laporte had to leave the match against Al-Kholood

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment