Source: Football-espana

Conor Gallagher set to be dropped by Atletico Madrid for Champions League opener

Atletico Madrid is finalizing their preparations for the Champions League opener against RB Leipzig on Thursday at the Metropolitano.

Diego Simeone seems to have determined his starting lineup, featuring a few significant changes from the team that triumphed over Valencia last weekend.

According to Marca, Simeone plans to implement two changes from Sunday’s match. The most surprising decision is that Conor Gallagher is expected to be sidelined, even after scoring his first goal for Atleti against Valencia. Rodrigo Riquelme will step in for him, enabling Samuel Lino to advance his position on the field.

