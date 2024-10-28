“Consequences” expected at Real Madrid as Florentino Perez reflects on El Clasico defeat

Sports News of Monday, 28 October 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Real Madrid is grappling with the repercussions of their disheartening 4-0 loss to Barcelona over the weekend. The start of the 2024-25 season had already posed difficulties for the team, but the El Clasico defeat has escalated the situation significantly.



Nonetheless, Carlo Ancelotti's position as head coach is not believed to be in jeopardy, as confirmed by Relevo. However, the



report indicates that there will be "consequences" following the disappointing result.



Club president Florentino Perez was particularly affected by the defeat, which he is unlikely to forget soon. El Clasico, alongside the Champions League final and the Ballon d’Or ceremony, is one of the major events that holds great significance for Real Madrid.



For the moment, Perez will set aside the team's embarrassment as he prepares to honor Vinicius Junior's anticipated Ballon d’Or victory, expected to be announced on Monday. However, this may only provide a brief respite.