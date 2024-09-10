You are here: HomeSports2024 09 10Article 1979729

Consider Ghana Premier League players - Agyemang-Badu urges Black Stars coach, Otto Addo

Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, a former midfielder for Asante Kotoko, has encouraged Black Stars coach Otto Addo to take into account players from the Ghana Premier League.

This appeal follows the national team's disappointing performance, having not secured a victory in their initial two matches of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Ghana, aiming for their fifth AFCON title, faced an unexpected defeat, losing 1-0 to Angola at Baba Yara Stadium last Thursday.

