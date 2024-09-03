Consumers struggling under ‘unfair’ electricity charges

Energy of Tuesday, 3 September 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

Prepaid customers of ECG and NEDCO are expressing frustration over sudden and unexplained negative balances on their meters.



Reports from Accra and beyond reveal significant discrepancies, with balances plummeting into negative figures within hours.



Affected individuals, including business owners and residents, are demanding answers and considering legal action.



The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has advised consumers to verify utility personnel and monitor meter readings closely.



With ECG's losses soaring and the regulator's response deemed insufficient, there are growing calls for a more efficient resolution process.