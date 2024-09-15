Contract agreement in place between Real Madrid and veteran defender

Sports News of Sunday, 15 September 2024

Source: Football-espana

In recent years, Real Madrid has adopted a transfer policy that restricts players aged 30 and above to one-year contract offers.



This approach is currently affecting Luka Modric and Lucas Vazquez, with Dani Carvajal being the latest player to be included in this strategy. Carvajal's contract expires at the end of the season, and there has been significant media speculation about his future.



He has expressed a wish to remain at Real Madrid, and according to Marca, the club is also keen on extending his stay until at least 2026.