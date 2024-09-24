You are here: HomeSports2024 09 24Article 1985291

Source: Football-espana

Contract talks underway for right-back linked with Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain has initiated discussions with star right-back Achraf Hakimi regarding a new contract.

The club is eager to finalize an agreement before next summer, as his current deal runs until 2026.

The Madrid-born player, who was rumored to be returning to Real Madrid last year, frequently visits the Spanish capital and has spent time with Kylian Mbappe, a close friend from the PSG squad, until this summer. Hakimi has been mentioned as a possible long-term successor for Dani Carvajal.

