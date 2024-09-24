Contract talks underway for right-back linked with Real Madrid

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 September 2024

Source: Football-espana

Paris Saint-Germain has initiated discussions with star right-back Achraf Hakimi regarding a new contract.



The club is eager to finalize an agreement before next summer, as his current deal runs until 2026.



The Madrid-born player, who was rumored to be returning to Real Madrid last year, frequently visits the Spanish capital and has spent time with Kylian Mbappe, a close friend from the PSG squad, until this summer. Hakimi has been mentioned as a possible long-term successor for Dani Carvajal.