Contractor hands over modern secretariat to Hearts of Oak’s board

The modern secretariat constructed by Hearts of Oak's contractor was officially handed over to the club's board on Tuesday.



The handover ceremony occurred at the Adabraka location of the facility, where the state-of-the-art building was presented to the board led by Executive Chairman Togbe Afede.



In attendance were the Managing Director, board member Vincent Sowah Odotei, and



other members who toured the facility with the media.



The Hearts of Oak Modern Phobia House will now serve as the club's new headquarters and administrative centre.



This completed project is poised to become the club's primary business hub shortly.



The Phobia House, described as an ultra-modern facility, will accommodate various offices of the club, making it the first of its kind by any team in Ghana.



After a challenging season last year, Hearts of Oak will be looking to these infrastructure developments to inspire success in the upcoming season.