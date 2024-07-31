You are here: HomeSports2024 07 31Article 1964969

Sports News of Wednesday, 31 July 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Contractor hands over modern secretariat to Hearts of Oak’s board

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Togbe Afede XIV, the Executive Board Chairman Togbe Afede XIV, the Executive Board Chairman

The modern secretariat constructed by Hearts of Oak's contractor was officially handed over to the club's board on Tuesday.

The handover ceremony occurred at the Adabraka location of the facility, where the state-of-the-art building was presented to the board led by Executive Chairman Togbe Afede.

In attendance were the Managing Director, board member Vincent Sowah Odotei, and

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment