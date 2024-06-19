You are here: HomeSports2024 06 19Article 1952060

Source: BBC

Cooper now the leading contender for Leicester job

Steve Cooper has been out of work since leaving Nottingham Forest in December Steve Cooper has been out of work since leaving Nottingham Forest in December

Steve Cooper is emerging as the top candidate to become Leicester's new manager.

The 44-year-old, who was previously sacked by Nottingham Forest, has engaged in further discussions with the club.

While Graham Potter and Carlos Corberan were also considered for the position, Cooper is now viewed as the leading contender.

Leicester had previously attempted to lure Potter to the King Power Stadium last year, but he declined the offer due to his recent departure from Chelsea.

