Court orders Asamoah Gyan to pay half of GHc1M judgment debt

Sports News of Friday, 24 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The High Court in Accra has directed former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan to pay 50% of a GHc1 million judgment debt within 30 days.



This decision came after Gyan requested a stay of execution while he appeals the judgment.



The Court, led by Justice Ernest Owusu-Dapaa, mandated that the payment be made to the court's registrar and invested in a 182-day Treasury Bill until the appeal is resolved.



The ruling stems from a case filed by entertainment journalist Osarfo Anthony, who sued Gyan for malicious prosecution.



The court had initially awarded Anthony damages exceeding GHc1 million, following his acquittal on extortion charges related to an alleged rape incident involving Gyan.



The judgment concluded that Gyan's manager, Samuel Anim Addo, had falsely reported Anthony to police to protect Gyan’s image.



Justice Owusu-Dapaa emphasized that the stay of execution on the condition of a partial payment is fair, considering both parties' circumstances.