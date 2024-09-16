Cowboys, Ravens & 49ers lose on NFL Sunday of shocks

Sports News of Monday, 16 September 2024

Source: BBC

Week two of the NFL season delivered surprising outcomes on a Sunday, indicating that the competition could be quite unpredictable as more teams emerge as potential contenders.



The New Orleans Saints demonstrated their strength by decisively defeating the Dallas Cowboys on their home turf, while the Houston Texans solidified their reputation by overcoming Caleb Williams' Chicago Bears.



In a remarkable upset, the Las Vegas Raiders triumphed over the Ravens in Baltimore, and the San Francisco 49ers faced an unexpected defeat against the Minnesota Vikings.