Sports News of Friday, 13 September 2024

    

Source: ESPN

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates one billion social media followers

Cristiano Ronaldo expressed his gratitude to his fans on Thursday after achieving the remarkable milestone of one billion followers across all social media platforms.

The captain of Al Nassr boasts 638 million followers on Instagram, 170 million on Facebook, and 113 million on X, formerly known as Twitter.

At 39 years old, he recently introduced his YouTube channel, "UR · Ronaldo," which quickly became the fastest channel to reach one million subscribers and has now surpassed 60 million.

