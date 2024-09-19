You are here: HomeSports2024 09 19Article 1983593

Sports News of Thursday, 19 September 2024

    

Source: Football-espana

Cristiano Ronaldo on Lamine Yamal – “He needs a bit of luck, but I think he will be one of the best”

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Lamine Yamal Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal has rapidly established himself as one of the top young talents in global football, already showcasing world-class abilities.

Barcelona is reaping the benefits of his early career success, with aspirations for him to evolve into one of the finest players in the sport.

Cristiano Ronaldo, a player who has been regarded as the best in the world at various points in his career, has shared his thoughts on Yamal.

In a recent interview with former Manchester United colleague Rio Ferdinand, Ronaldo praised the 17-year-old prodigy.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment