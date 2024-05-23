Cristiano Ronaldo set to play in 11th international tournament after 39-year-old makes Portugal’s Euro 2024 squad

Sports News of Thursday, 23 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Cristiano Ronaldo has been selected to represent Portugal in his 11th international tournament, Euro 2024.



Despite playing for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, the 39-year-old's experience and goal-scoring ability were deemed valuable by Portugal manager Roberto Martinez.



Ronaldo's impressive record of 42 goals in 41 games for his club showcases his consistency and physical fitness.



Having made his tournament debut in Euro 2004, Ronaldo led Portugal to victory in Euro 2016, although he was unfortunately substituted due to injury in the final.