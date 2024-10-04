Cristiano Ronaldo still hungry for more: Eyes another Champions League glory

Sports News of Friday, 4 October 2024

Source: Lighters Zone

Cristiano Ronaldo, a figure who has achieved unparalleled success in European football, continues to pursue continental titles, now competing in the AFC Champions League.



The iconic striker, currently at the forefront of Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, expresses that any iteration of the Champions League holds a unique significance for him.



Having secured the UEFA Champions League trophy five times, he has consistently broken records during his tenures with Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus.