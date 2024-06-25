Croatia's cruel blow leaves Modric's international future uncertain

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 June 2024

Source: BBC

Luka Modric, with over two decades of professional football experience, has encountered the full spectrum of emotions in the sport.



In the recent match against Italy, he showcased his resilience by quickly bouncing back from the disappointment of a missed penalty and scoring a crucial goal for his team.



However, Croatia's hopes were dashed when Italy equalized in the 98th minute, ultimately eliminating them from Euro 2024.



With only two points in Group B, it seems unlikely that Croatia will advance as one of the best third-placed teams.



The expression on Modric's face at the final whistle indicated his awareness that their journey had come to an end.