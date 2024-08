Sports News of Saturday, 31 August 2024

Steve Parish, the chairman of Crystal Palace, has expressed the club's enthusiasm regarding the acquisition of England striker Eddie Nketiah.



Eddie Nketiah completed his transfer from Arsenal to Crystal Palace on Friday, August 30.



“Crystal Palace is pleased to confirm the signing of Eddie Nketiah on a five-year contract from Arsenal.



“Having grown up in



Read full articleDeptford, Nketiah makes his return to South London as an England international and a proven goalscorer at the top level,” stated Crystal Palace in an official announcement.