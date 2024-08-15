Crystal Palace express interest in English- Ghanaian forward Eddie Nketiah

Sports News of Thursday, 15 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Crystal Palace, a club in the Premier League, is reportedly keen on acquiring the services of Eddie Nketiah, an English-born forward of Ghanaian descent, during the current transfer window, according to Sky Sports.



Nketiah, who currently plays for the prominent club Arsenal, has become a sought-after target for various teams, including French Ligue 1 side Marseille, as they aim



Read full articleto bolster their offensive lineup following the exit of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.



Recently, Crystal Palace has emerged as a strong contender in the race to secure Nketiah's signature this summer. The club is actively assessing the feasibility of a potential transfer for the 25-year-old player.



In search of a new striker, Crystal Palace has pinpointed Nketiah as an ideal candidate to enhance their attacking options ahead of the upcoming season.



Throughout Mikel Arteta’s tenure as Arsenal's manager, Nketiah has consistently been part of the first-team squad. Despite contributing significant goals for Arsenal in recent years, his playing time has been restricted due to the competition from Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz, and Leandro Trossard.



The forward has accumulated over 150 appearances for Arsenal, contributing 38 goals and seven assists. His current contract with the Gunners is set to run until the summer of 2027.