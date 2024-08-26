You are here: HomeSports2024 08 26Article 1973705

Sports News of Monday, 26 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Crystal Palace linked with a move to sign Eddie a Nketiah to replace Ghana striker Jordan Ayew

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Eddie Nketiah Eddie Nketiah

Crystal Palace, a club in the English Premier League, is reportedly considering a move to acquire England striker Eddie Nketiah, who has Ghanaian heritage, before the conclusion of the summer transfer window.

Should this transfer be completed, Nketiah would take the place of Jordan Ayew, the Ghanaian striker who recently departed Crystal Palace to join Leicester City.



Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment