Crystal Palace linked with a move to sign Eddie a Nketiah to replace Ghana striker Jordan Ayew

Crystal Palace, a club in the English Premier League, is reportedly considering a move to acquire England striker Eddie Nketiah, who has Ghanaian heritage, before the conclusion of the summer transfer window.



Should this transfer be completed, Nketiah would take the place of Jordan Ayew, the Ghanaian striker who recently departed Crystal Palace to join Leicester City.







Last week, there were widespread reports suggesting that Nketiah was set to join Nottingham Forest after reaching an agreement on personal terms with the club.



However, recent developments indicate that the forward's potential transfer to Nottingham Forest has encountered obstacles due to a breakdown in negotiations between the two clubs.



A proposed deal valued at approximately £30 million ($39.6 million) was established between the Premier League teams, but the 25-year-old will not be making the move to Forest.



In the meantime, Nketiah is anticipated to leave Arsenal prior to the closing of the summer transfer window.



The English international, of Ghanaian descent, has attracted interest from multiple clubs, including Marseille and Crystal Palace, as both teams seek to enhance their attacking options for the 2024/25 season.



Nketiah is eager to depart Arsenal in pursuit of more regular playing time, having faced challenges in securing a position in the starting eleven of the London club.