Crystal Palace manager confirms Jeffrey Schlupp's absence from game against Luton Town due to injury

Sports News of Saturday, 9 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Oliver Glasner, the manager of Crystal Palace, has confirmed that Jeffrey Schlupp, the Ghanaian midfielder, will not be participating in the upcoming English Premier League fixture for the Eagles.



He made this announcement prior to Palace's clash against Luton Town at Selhurst Park, which is scheduled for 15:00 GMT on Saturday, March 9.



Schlupp's absence is due to his ongoing recovery process from an injury, which has kept him out of the team's last two league matches.



Glasner addressed Schlupp's potential return for the crucial match, where two teams threatened with relegation will face each other. He stated, "Jeff Schlupp took part in today's training session. However, he will not be part of the squad tomorrow. With three weeks without a game following this, and after the national team break, I anticipate his return to the squad."



Glasner emphasized the significance of having Schlupp back, saying, "Having him back will give us more options. As a manager, it is always preferable to have players on the pitch rather than in the gym."



Currently, Palace holds the 14th position in the league standings, while Luton Town is in 18th place.