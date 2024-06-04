You are here: HomeSports2024 06 04Article 1946057

Sports News of Tuesday, 4 June 2024

    

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew faces uncertain future amid potential summer exit

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Jordan Ayew's future at Crystal Palace is uncertain amid potential summer exit Jordan Ayew's future at Crystal Palace is uncertain amid potential summer exit

Jordan Ayew's future at Crystal Palace is uncertain as new manager Oliver Glasner aims to make changes to the squad.

The 32-year-old Ghanaian striker, who joined the club in 2018, initially on loan from Swansea City, maybe on his way out this summer.

Palace is reportedly open to the idea of selling Jordan Ayew, who is entering the final year of his contract.

Despite signing a new contract in 2023, Ayew saw a decrease in playing time towards the end of the previous season.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment