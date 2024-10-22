You are here: HomeSports2024 10 22Article 1996829

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Current Black Stars team lacks commitment – Coach Frimpong Manso

The head coach of Bibiani Gold Stars, Frimpong Manso, has expressed his perspective on the underwhelming performance of the Black Stars during the qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament. He attributes the team's struggles to a deficiency in player commitment.

Manso believes that the national team members have not demonstrated the necessary dedication to represent their country, which has adversely impacted their qualification efforts.

