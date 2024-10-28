Curry injured in Warriors' defeat against Clippers

Sports News of Monday, 28 October 2024

Source: BBC

Head coach Steve Kerr expressed that the injury sustained by Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry during the 112-104 loss to the LA Clippers is a "concern."



Curry, 36, initially left the game in the third quarter after receiving treatment for a twisted ankle.



Although he returned four minutes into the fourth quarter, he quickly re-injured himself and required assistance from teammate Gary Payton to reach the locker room.



Kerr noted, "He's doing OK. He used the word 'mild' or 'moderate.'"