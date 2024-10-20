Cyclist Sir Chris Hoy announces his cancer is terminal

Sports News of Sunday, 20 October 2024

Source: BBC

Six-time Olympic cycling champion Sir Chris Hoy has revealed that he has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.



In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, he shared that doctors have given him a prognosis of two to four years to live.



The 48-year-old Scot had previously announced his cancer diagnosis earlier this year but did not specify the type until now.



He disclosed that he is suffering from primary prostate cancer that has metastasized to his bones, categorizing it as stage four.