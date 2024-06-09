Czech midfielder Sadilek to miss Euros after falling off bike

Sports News of Sunday, 9 June 2024

Source: BBC

Michal Sadilek, the Czech Republic midfielder, will miss Euro 2024 due to a leg injury sustained from falling off a bike.



Sadilek, who plays for Twente in the Netherlands, recently led his national team to victory against Malta.



Manager Ivan Hasek expressed his disappointment at losing the 25-year-old, who has 24 international caps.



The Czech Republic will begin their Euros campaign on 18 June against Portugal, followed by matches against Turkey and Georgia in Group F.