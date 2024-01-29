D.R Congo advances to the quarter-finals after dramatic penalty shootout

Sports News of Monday, 29 January 2024

D.R Congo have knocked out Egypt from the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Côte d'Ivoire 2023 after defeating them 8-7 on penalties in the round of 16.



Stade Laurent Pokou was blazing throughout the 120 minutes the game was played.



Meschack Elia scored to put D.R Congo into the the lead in the 37th minute. He headed home from the six-yard box to score the game’s opening goal.



The Pharaohs showed what they are made up of by responding to D.R Congo’s lead in the first half.



Egypt were awarded a penalty after VAR review. Attacker Mostafa Mohamed made no mistake as he converted it into the top right corner. Goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi-Nzau was beaten.



The seven time champions despite their second half dominance couldn’t break down the resilient D.R Congo defense.



Game finally traveled to extra time, the very first one of the tournament in Côte D’Ivoire.



Egypt were reduced to 10-men in the extra-time after Hamdi Mohamed was sent off following his second yellow card of the game.



The numerical disadvantage didn’t prevent Egypt from pressing and creating the chances.



Game travelled to shootout and Egypt missed twice from the penalty spot, Mostafa Mohamed and goalkeeper, Gabaski both missed their kicks, Arthur Masuaku had missed his earlier for D.R Congo.



D.R Congo won 8-7 on penalties and have progressed to the quarter-finals.



Egypt have twice failed to advance from the Round of 16 in three previous attempts. D.R Congo progress having been eliminated in their first knockout game in their two previous appearances (2019 and 2017).



Sebastien Desabre’s men will now face Guinea in the last 8.