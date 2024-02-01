DCOP Lydia Donkor chairs GFA's safety committee

Sports News of Thursday, 1 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

DCOP Lydia Donkor, who currently serves as the Director-General of the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB), has been designated as the Chairperson of the Security Committee for the Ghana Football Association.



DCOP Donkor is the Chairperson of the Police Ladies Football Club and a lawyer with 24 years of experience.



She joined the Ghana Police Service as a lawyer and holds a master of law degree from the University of Leeds and a qualifying degree from the Ghana School of Law.



DCOP Lydia Donkor brings with her a wealth of experience in the field of crowd control and public safety. As she takes up her new role, she will be entrusted with the responsibility of spearheading efforts aimed at ensuring the safety and security of all individuals present at match venues, including spectators, players and officials.



Her expertise in this area will be invaluable in developing and implementing effective strategies to prevent and manage potential safety hazards, the GFA stated.



Likewise, Nick Owusu (Capt. Retd.), a seasoned Safety and Security officer with a decade of experience in managing safety and security issues for the Confederation of African Football and FIFA, has been appointed as the Vice Chairman of the Committee.



Emmanuel Osei, Felix Bewu, and Ebo Hagan are also part of the Committee.