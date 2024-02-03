DR Congo power past Guinea to reach AFCON semi-finals

Sports News of Saturday, 3 February 2024

Source: CAF

DR Congo are through to the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals after a dominant 3-1 victory over Guinea in Friday's quarter-final.



The Leopards came from behind to book a ticket in the last four after defeating their opponents at the Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara.

The Congolese weathered early pressure from the Syli Nationale before taking control of the tie.



Guinea led through Mohamed Bayo's 20th minute penalty after he was fouled in the box.



The Guineans were awarded a penalty after Mohamed Bayo fell in the penalty box following a touch from Chancel Mbemba.

A penalty was overlooked initially but after a VAR review, it was awarded. Mohamed Bayo converted calmly to put Guinea into the lead.



But DR Congo captain Chancel Mbemba rose highest to power home an equaliser from a corner just seven minutes later.



After the break, the Leopards turned the screw. Cedric Bakambu should have put them ahead when he missed a golden chance before Sekou Sylla fired off target for Guinea.



The decisive moment came midway through the second half when lively substitute Silas was brought down in the area allowing Yoane Wissa to slot home from the penalty spot.



Guinea were deflated and DR Congo sealed the win late on when Arthur Masuaku fired in a stunning third goal.



It was a commanding performance from the two-time champions who will face either hosts Cote d'Ivoire or Mali in the semi-finals.



Despite defeat, Guinea can take pride from a run that saw them reach the last eight for only the third time in their history.



But DR Congo's power and quality shone through as they edged closer to a first African crown since 1974.