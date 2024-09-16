Damongo MP inauguates 3rd astroturf in Busunu electoral area

Sports News of Monday, 16 September 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Samuel Abu Jinapor, MP for Damongo and Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, has inaugurated a new AstroTurf in the Busunu electoral area, marking the third such facility in his constituency.



This initiative is part of his promise to build four AstroTurfs, with the fourth project soon to begin in the Canteen electoral area.



The new facility aims to nurture local talent and provide a space for both sports and community events.



The Busunu Paramount Chief, Busunuwura Monasa Jonokpowu I, expressed gratitude for the MP's efforts and pledged to maintain the facility.