Dan Quaye bemoans declined interest in Super Clash

Sports News of Friday, 24 May 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Dan Quaye, a former Accra Hearts of Oak defender, has voiced his dismay regarding the apparent lack of excitement among Ghanaian football supporters ahead of the Super Clash between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak.



The highly anticipated match is scheduled to take place at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, May 26, 2024, during matchday 31 of the current Ghana Premier League season.



Despite the historical significance of this fixture, both teams have been facing challenges in terms of performance, with Kotoko recently losing to Berekum Chelsea and Hearts of Oak narrowly defeated by Aduana Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium.