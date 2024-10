Sports News of Saturday, 19 October 2024

Source: Football-espana

Dani Carvajal, a seasoned player for Real Madrid, is starting the lengthy process of recovering from an injury.



The defender's season has come to an abrupt end due to a severe knee injury sustained prior to the international break.



Carvajal has been diagnosed with a triple ligament tear in his knee, necessitating surgery as a critical step to possibly preserve his career.