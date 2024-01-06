Daniel Agyei eyes Ghana Premier League return

Sports News of Saturday, 6 January 2024

Source: Joel Acheampong, Contributor

Under-20 World Cup winner, Daniel Adjei is set to return to the Ghana Premier League.



The former Liberty Professionals lad is set to join one of the big traditional clubs in the country.



Agyei had had stints with Medeama in 2016 and was recently sighted training with Accra Hearts of Oak while on holiday.



The Netherlands-based player in an exclusive interview with Joel Acheampong, stated his burning desire to return home and give back to society with a project he intends to start.



“I want to return to the premier league. I came to Ghana and trained with Hearts of Oak in October 2023and I just want to come back for something good”.



"I am open to signing for anyone who approaches and is ready for us to work together.



"Dreams FC, I think are good but Medeama I do not think they looking for a Goalkeeper” he added.



Agyei represented Ghana at the Under 20 level and won both the African Youth Championship and the FIFA U-20 World Cup on African soil in Egypt.



He has since plied his goalkeeping trade notably with African clubs such as Free State Stars in South Africa and Ethiopian sides Jimma Aba Jifar, Jimma Aba Buna and Sebeta City.