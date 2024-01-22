Daniel Agyei on target as Leyton Orient secures narrow victory over Bolton Wanderers

Sports News of Monday, 22 January 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

English-born Ghanaian striker Daniel Agyei showcased his goal-scoring prowess, proving instrumental in Leyton Orient's narrow triumph against Bolton Wanderers at Gaughan Group Stadium.



Starting the game and enduring for 87 minutes, Agyei's impact was felt in the 54th minute when he seized an opportunity created by a fortuitous loose ball from Bolton. Demonstrating confidence, he struck a precise shot into the bottom corner, securing goals in consecutive games for the 26-year-old.



The game began cautiously for Orient, with Theo Archibald initiating the action with a 30-yard free-kick, well-handled by visiting goalkeeper Nathan Baxter. Shaq Forde added to the threat at the 20-minute mark, curling a left-footed effort wide from within the box.



Meanwhile, Bolton's best chance in the first 30 minutes arose from a counterattack, with Dan Happe heading a cross from Victor Adeboyejo to safety.



Despite a goalless first half, Leyton Orient emerged re-energised, and Agyei's clinical finish proved decisive in breaking the deadlock.



With this latest contribution, Agyei's season tally stands at ten appearances, three goals, and one assist in League One, solidifying his impact in Leyton Orient's campaign.



As the team savours this hard-fought victory, Agyei's consistent goal-scoring form continues to be a key asset for the club.