Source: Footballghana

Daniel Amartey rejected seven offers this summer - Beşiktaş General Secretary

Kaan Şakul, the General Secretary of Beşiktaş SK, disclosed that Daniel Amartey, a Ghanaian defender, turned down offers from seven clubs during the summer transfer period.

The 29-year-old, formerly of Leicester City, attracted interest from various teams, including Dubai's Al-Shabab.

Although he had a deal in place with Al-Shabab that promised better financial terms than his existing contract, Amartey opted to stay with Beşiktaş, expressing a desire to consider a transfer in January instead.

