Daniel-Kofi Kyereh ruled out for season due to injury setback

Ghanaian midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh will unfortunately be sidelined for the entire season due to a cruciate ligament injury he sustained just before the start of the campaign in July.



Freiburg's coach, Christian Streich, has confirmed that Kyereh's recovery has not progressed as anticipated, which means he will be unable to play for the remainder of the season.



Despite undergoing surgery and commencing his rehabilitation earlier this year, Kyereh has not yet been able to join his teammates in training.



His absence from first-team training suggests that he will continue to focus on his recovery until he is fully fit to return to action.



Kyereh, who joined Freiburg from FC St. Pauli for a transfer fee of €4.5 million in the summer of 2022, has only been able to participate in 18 competitive matches.



Kyereh's absence is a significant blow to Freiburg's attacking options, as he was a key player for the team prior to his injury.



Streich has had to rely on other players to fill the void left by Kyereh as they strive for a strong finish to the season.



Furthermore, Kyereh's injury has prevented him from participating in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast. With no confirmed return date, the Black Stars will continue to be without his services.