Daniel-Kofi Kyereh ruled out of AFCON as he continues recovery journey

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh will not be part of the Black Stars squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



The talented midfielder suffered an ACL injury in the second round of last season in Germany.



Since then, he has been missing in action for his club, SC Freiburg.



For most parts of this year, Daniel Kofi-Kyereh has been on the sidelines receiving treatment to make a recovery.



Although treatment has progressed well, he has yet to return to the grass to train with his SC Freiburg teammates.



As a result of his situation, the midfielder has been left out of Ghana’s 55-man squad for the 2023 AFCON.



The squad submitted to CAF by Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton was made public on Wednesday, December 20.



It has top stars such as Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey, the Ayew brothers, as well as in-form striker Inaki Williams.



Coach Chris Hughton now has the task of selecting a final squad of 27 players out of the 55 submitted to CAF.