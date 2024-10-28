Daniels' Hail Mary heroics, Browns stun Ravens & Chiefs stay perfect

Sports News of Monday, 28 October 2024

Source: BBC

Week eight of the NFL delivered an exhilarating Sunday filled with unexpected twists, impressive scoring, and thrilling finishes.



The struggling Cleveland Browns pulled off a surprising victory over the high-flying Baltimore Ravens, thanks to a quarterback change.



Meanwhile, both the Arizona Cardinals and the Green Bay Packers clinched their wins with last-minute field goals.



In a standout moment, Jayden Daniels outshined fellow rookie Caleb Williams with a breathtaking last-second Hail Mary, leading the Washington Commanders to a win against the Chicago Bears.