BBC

Daniels' Hail Mary heroics, Browns stun Ravens & Chiefs stay perfect

Week eight of the NFL delivered an exhilarating Sunday filled with unexpected twists, impressive scoring, and thrilling finishes.

The struggling Cleveland Browns pulled off a surprising victory over the high-flying Baltimore Ravens, thanks to a quarterback change.

Meanwhile, both the Arizona Cardinals and the Green Bay Packers clinched their wins with last-minute field goals.

In a standout moment, Jayden Daniels outshined fellow rookie Caleb Williams with a breathtaking last-second Hail Mary, leading the Washington Commanders to a win against the Chicago Bears.

