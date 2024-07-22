You are here: HomeSports2024 07 22Article 1962191

Source: Footballghana

Danish top-flight side Randers FC in talks to sign Ghanaian youngster Abdul Hakim Sulemana

Randers FC is targeting Ghanaian youngster Abdul Hakim Sulemana for a potential transfer in the current window.

The 20-year-old recently moved to Lyon after an outstanding performance for the Black Satellites at the Africa Games.

Sulemana played a key role in the team's gold medal win at the tournament.

Reports suggest that Randers FC is in talks with Lyon regarding the transfer, while other European clubs like Anderlecht and Royal Antwerp are also showing interest in the talented winger.

