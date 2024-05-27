Darlington FC and Ghanaian striker Akwasi Asante part ways

Sports News of Monday, 27 May 2024

Darlington FC and Ghanaian forward Akwasi Asante have decided to part ways following the mutual termination of the player's contract. Asante, aged 32, joined the Quakers in 2023 after being released by Chesterfield.



Despite his potential, the Dutch-born striker only managed to make nine appearances for the team due to persistent injuries.



Following discussions between the club and the player, both parties have reached an agreement to cancel Akwasi's contract, pending approval from the FA and the National League.



In a statement released by the club, they expressed their gratitude for Asante's contributions and wished him success in his future endeavors. Asante's career has seen him play for various clubs, including Birmingham



City, Northampton, Shrewsbury, Kidderminster, Solihull, Tamworth, Chester, Chesterfield, and Grimsby. He has been a prolific goal scorer throughout his career, with over 100 goals to his name, including a memorable hat trick against Darlington in 2018.