Data Protection Commission urges compliance and accountability during data protection Week

Technology & Innovation of Friday, 2 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In observance of Data Protection Week, Ms. Patricia Adusei Poku, the Executive Director of the Data Protection Commission (DPC), emphasised the importance of compliance with the Data Protection Act.



In a statement, she urged all data controllers to collaborate with the DPC, ensuring adherence to minimum requirements and seeking consultation when initiating projects.



The statement highlighted the need for institutions to align technology usage with the nature and sensitivity of the data they handle. It emphasized the volumes of data involved in activities and the necessity of employing state-of-the-art technology to safeguard individuals' data privacy in the digitized ecosystem.



Ghanaians were reminded of their empowerment under the Data Protection Law, encouraging them to learn about their rights and demand accountability. The statement outlined rights such as privacy, information, correction, and the right to restrict data usage infringing on privacy.



As part of the Data Protection Week activities, the DPC conducted nationwide sensitization programs on Data Protection and Privacy in various regions. The Commission called on data controllers to enhance accountability by understanding their responsibilities and the Law's requirements.



The statement emphasized the three T's - Transparency, Trust, and contributing to the Transformation of the nation. It urged careful consideration of technology choices, organizational processes, and personnel handling personal data.



Data Privacy Day, with the theme "Building Trust Through Data Protection," was observed on January 28, 2024. The DPC expects the adoption of state-of-the-art technology, personnel integrity, and documented processes to ensure compliance with the law.



In its awareness campaign, the DPC recommended that associations, clubs, and groups collaborate by obtaining a Data Protection license, making compliance with the Data Protection Act a requirement for members. The Commission will support institutions in implementing internal privacy programs, ensuring continuous compliance.



The statement outlined the Commission's policy for medium to large institutions, emphasizing the appointment and training of a data protection supervisor. The DPC will guide and assist these supervisors in implementing internal privacy programs to ensure continuous accountability to Ghanaians.



Considering the increasing use of information technology and emerging technologies, the DPC highlighted its commitment to guaranteeing appropriate and ethical data handling. The Commission will soon launch key strategies like the National Data Governance Strategy, National Ethical Use of AI Strategy, and the National AI Strategy Document in collaboration with relevant institutions and stakeholders.