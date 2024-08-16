Databank CEO Kojo Addae Mensah calls for stricter measures against match fixing in Ghana Premier League

Sports News of Friday, 16 August 2024

Kojo Addae Mensah, the Chief Executive Officer of Databank Ghana, has addressed the concerns raised by Dr. Daniel McKorley, the Executive Chairman of McDan Group of Companies, regarding issues of betting and match-fixing within the Ghana Premier League.



Dr. McKorley, a former sponsor of Great Olympics, has voiced his apprehensions about continuing sponsorship of the league in light of



Mensah recognized the existence of the problem, remarking, "While we lack definitive evidence, it is often said that where there is smoke, there is fire." He underscored the necessity for deterrent strategies to dissuade players and club officials from participating in betting activities. "Although we cannot entirely eliminate betting, it is imperative to establish laws and frameworks that encourage those involved to reconsider their actions," he stated in an interview with Asempa Sports.



He cautioned that without stringent regulations, the integrity of the sport could be jeopardized, referencing instances in cricket where players have faced repercussions due to betting scandals. Mensah highlighted that while betting constitutes a substantial global industry, it is essential to implement effective regulations to uphold the sport's integrity.



The remarks made by the Databank CEO serve as a clarion call for the Ghana Football Association and other relevant stakeholders to confront these issues and ensure the sustainability of the Ghana Premier League.