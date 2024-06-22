Dates for Afcon 2025 and Wafcon 2024 finals announced

Sports News of Saturday, 22 June 2024

Source: BBC

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) will be held in December 2025 and January 2026 while the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) has been postponed until July next year.



The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has announced the 2025 Afcon, to be hosted by Morocco, will begin on 21 December and the final will be on 18 January.



The scheduling will see the 24-team finals overlap with the Premier League's festive programme and take place between match rounds in the Uefa Champions League.



It will be the first time in Nations Cup history that the tournament will kick off in December and run over the Christmas and New Year period.