Dauda Seidu Yussif bids farewell to Samartex after APR FC switch

Midfielder Dauda Seidu Yussif bid farewell to Ghana Premier League champions Samartex as he made the move to Rwandan side APR FC in the current transfer window.



Seidu has penned a two-year contract with the Kigali-based team and is anticipated to play a pivotal role for the club in the upcoming season.



Read full articlepost, Seidu expressed his gratitude to Samartex as he embarks on this new chapter, thanking the team, management, and fans for their unwavering support.



His departure marks a significant loss for Samartex, as Seidu was a standout performer in their recent title-winning season.



His move to APR FC, alongside former Kotoko midfielder Richmond Lamptey, underscores the club's determination to assemble a formidable squad for top-tier competition.