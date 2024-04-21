David Abagna scores as Petrocub secures victory against FC Bălți in Moldova

Sports News of Sunday, 21 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian midfielder David Sandan Abagna demonstrated his skills on the field by scoring a crucial goal for CS Petrocub in their dominant 3-0 win against FC Bălți in the Moldovan Super Liga Championship match on Saturday.



Razak Abalora, a former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, was in the starting lineup for CS Petrocub. Seidu Basit, another compatriot, entered the game in the 85th minute, replacing Mihail Platica.



Abagna's goal, scored in the 24th minute, paved the way for CS Petrocub's victory. Goals from Moldovan midfielder Mihail Platica in the 68th minute and Mihai Lupan in the 81st minute secured the win for Petrocub.



Abagna's impressive performance signals a promising beginning to his journey with Petrocub, following his arrival at the club in February 2024.



His transfer to Petrocub was facilitated by Nana Yaw Amponsah, the club's newly appointed president and former Asante Kotoko manager.



Amponsah played a key role in arranging Abagna's move, utilizing a partnership agreement between Petrocub and a foreign investment firm.



CS Petrocub currently leads the league standings with 14 points from six matches.