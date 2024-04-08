David Akologo keeps clean sheet for Aurora in draw against Royal Pari

Sports News of Monday, 8 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian-born goalkeeper David Akologo has been impressing in South America with his outstanding performances for his club, receiving accolades for his recent exceptional showing in the top tier of the Bolivian league.



The former Ghana U-20 goalkeeper displayed his skills last weekend by keeping a clean sheet against Royal Pari.



Akologo's standout performance was particularly highlighted during Aurora's match away to Royal Pari, where he played a crucial role in securing a goalless draw.



His remarkable display did not go unnoticed, as he was recognized as the top-performing player of the weekend by leading statistical analysts in the sport.



Not only has his stellar form earned him praise, but it has also propelled his team to the top of Group B in the league standings, accumulating 14 points from 8 games.



At 27 years old, the goalkeeper, who declined a call-up from Ghana's national team coach Otoo Adoo last month, made a significant choice to represent Bolivia after being persuaded by the Federation to play for the South American nation.



Despite his commitment to Bolivia, Akologo still retains the option to switch his international allegiance and compete for the Ghana Black Stars, as he has yet to participate in any competitive fixtures for the Bolivian national team.