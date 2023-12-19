David Moyes will be smiling and saying Mohammed Kudus is his missing piece – Tim Howard

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Everton goalkeeper Tim Howard believes the performances of Mohammed Kudus will get West Ham United manager David Moyes smiling.



The former USA international says the Ghana star is the missing piece in the Scottish manager’s puzzle.



Kudus bagged a brace over the weekend against Wolves to inspire the Hammers to a 3-0 win at the London Stadium.



Reacting to the 23-year-old’s fabulous display, Howard was full of praise for Kudus.



“I can tell you that David Moyes is smiling and kicking his feet and saying, ‘no that’s my center piece, that’s my missing piece because I brought in Ward-Prowse and he’s been fantastic,” he told NBC.



“You know he loves Bowen. Paqueta, special player. David Moyes hasn’t had thousands of success with number 9s. His best players have always been wingers or midfielders who get into the box late.”



The 23-year-old now has five goals in 8 Premier League starts, and 9 in 15 starts across all competitions.