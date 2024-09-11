You are here: HomeSports2024 09 11Article 1979885

Source: Kickgh

David Oduro: "The aim is to break into the first team as soon as possible"

Newly-signed FC Barcelona defender, David Oduro has expressed excitement after the move

The 18-year-old has signed a three-year contract with FC Barcelona after showcasing his talent during a trial with the club.

Previously a trialist at Chelsea, he has been training at La Masia since March and has made a strong impression on the club's coaching staff, leading to his swift acquisition.

In a recent interview with Sporty TV, Oduro expressed his excitement about the transfer, assuring Barcelona fans that he is committed to making an impact and aims to break into the first team to contribute to their success.

