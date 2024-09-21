David Oduro and Abdul Aziz Issah still out of Barcelona B squad

Sports News of Saturday, 21 September 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

David Oduro and Abdul Aziz Issah are once again absent from Barcelona B's squad for their match against Zamora CF in the Spanish third tier.



Since joining the club, the pair have not played, with speculation suggesting unresolved work permit issues as the reason for their absence.



Oduro, a left-back, joined from Accra Lions, while Issah transferred from Dreams FC, where he excelled last season, finishing as the top scorer in the CAF Confederations Cup.



Both players are yet to make their debut for Barça Atletic.