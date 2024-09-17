You are here: HomeSports2024 09 17Article 1982549

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 September 2024

    

Source: Football-espana

David Villa claims Atletico Madrid have more complete squad than 2014 title-winners

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

David Villa David Villa

David Villa, the former forward for Atletico Madrid, Valencia, and Barcelona, has expressed confidence in Los Rojiblancos for a successful season following a promising beginning under Diego Simeone.

Despite some concerns stemming from two draws against Villarreal and Espanyol, Atletico has managed to secure four clean sheets in their first five matches.

Having experienced title challenges firsthand, with two victories at Barcelona and one under Simeone at Atletico in 2014, Villa shared his admiration for the Argentine coach.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment